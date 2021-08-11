New mask mandate begins Friday; health leaders call for vax rates to improve

by Ted Taylor | Central Oregon Daily News

Oregon’s new indoor mask mandate will begin on Friday, giving businesses and the public a couple more days to prepare for a return of face coverings.

But during a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials focused on the other key strategy to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Vaccines.

“We have the power to crush this virus by getting vaccinated and wearing our masks,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state’s epidemiologist, later adding, “We need people to comply. If we can get high compliance with this new mask requirements, we can reduce the need for more hospital beds by half.”

Sidelinger joined Brown and Oregon Health Director Patrick Allen in an urgent call to arms to improve the state’s current vaccination rate of nearly 73%; about 57% are considered “fully vaccinated.”

Brown conceded the delta variant is infecting both vaccinated and unvaccinated Oregonians but said the shots are helping reduce symptoms and hospitalizations for those with breakthrough cases.

“The harsh reality is delta is a different virus,” she said. “It has changed everything.”

Brown announced the new mask mandate on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, she laid out some more details about the plan, saying “dark days are ahead” as COVID cases and hospitalizations reach record numbers.

“Until more people get vaccinated, we are all still in danger,” she said.

Oregon reported more than 2,300 new COVID cases on Tuesday – a record one-day total; and as of Wednesday morening there are 665 people hospitalized with the virus – more than any time during the pandemic.

Locally, Deschutes County reported 132 new cases on Tuesday alone and St. Charles currently has 32 COVID patients admitted; seven are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.

St. Charles officials on Tuesday held a public forum to discuss the dire situation there, where nearly every bed is in use every day.

They worry a continued surge in COVID cases will strain the health system even further, making it impossible to care for everyone who needs it – for any reason

The same situation is playing out in hospitals across the state where more than 90% of the ICU beds are in use.

“None of us expect we’ll want an ICU bed today, but we all expect them to be there if we, our kids or other family members need one,” Allen said. “Today those beds are much harder to come by and they will grow even more scarce if we don’t stop the flood of COVID cases.”

The delta variant accounts for “almost every” new COVID case across the state, officials said.

“If you haven’t made the choice to get vaccinated yet, delta is the game-changer that gives you a reason to reconsider,” Allen said. “Haven’t been able to find time to get a shot? Get vaccinated before the delta variant finds you. Worried about side-effects? About 1 in 5 people experience passing side-effects from the vaccines. But getting sick or hospitalized with the delta variant lasts longer than the side-effects, and the symptoms can be severe.”

The evidence is overwhelming – the vaccine remains the best way to protect yourself, Sidelinger said, presenting data that showed the COVID hospitalization trends in counties with high vs. low vaccination rates.

Beyond that, masks will help the state reverse the current trend of rising cases.

“There is no end in sight unless we act immediately to end this trend,” Sidelinger said.

Under the governor’s new mask mandate, all Oregonians 5-years-old and older will be required to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces, “for the immediate future.” Vaccination status does not matter.

Brown also encouraged folks to wear masks in crowded outdoor public areas as well, but there’s no requirement.

Additionally, common sense should apply where it’s impossible or impractical to wear a mask such as eating or drinking, swimming, competitive sports, singing and speaking in public.

When asked if there would be any increased penalties from Oregon OSHA and the OHA against those who don’t comply, the governor called on residents to “do the right thing.”

“I’m asking Oregonians across the state to do their part,” she said. “To step up, to use this very simple and effective tool to stop the spread of the virus.”