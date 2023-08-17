▶️ New justice appointed to Oregon’s supreme court

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new justice was appointed to Oregon’s supreme court Wednesday.

Aruna Masih was appointed by Gov. Tina Kotek, taking the seat vacated by Adrienne Nelson.

Masih was previously a labor and civil rights attorney.

Kotek says her invaluable perspective will strengthen the current Oregon supreme court.

Although she was appointed, she will still have to run for the seat next May.

