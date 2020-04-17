New greenways for bikers and walkers to open on Monday

A handful of residential streets in Bend will temporarily close to cars on Monday.

The decision to close the streets was announced by Bend City Manager Eric King at a city council meeting Wednesday.

Portions of NE 6th St., Roosevelt Ave., Centennial St., Milwaukie Ave., Cumberland Ave. and NW 15th St. will be considered neighborhood greenways. Establishing a greenway is meant to make walking and biking on the road easier for pedestrians.

“The city is dusting off its plans on the shelf on the bike greenways,” King said. “We’ve been implementing some of that slowly, but now’s an opportunity to open up some of those streets as an alternative to get people moving out and about.”

King said the city wants to provide more ways for people to get outside and enjoy the weather, as many recreation and gym options are now restricted with social distancing recommendations.

The new greenways are a part of a larger city project to establish more greenways around the city through 2022. More information on the plan is available at the city’s website.

Signs will go up early next week stating the greenways are open to local traffic only.