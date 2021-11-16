New funding helps NeighborImpact expand Mobile Food Pantry’s reach

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Thanks to funding from Roundhouse Foundation and matched by Central Oregon Health Council, NeighborImpact is expanding its Mobile Food Pantry program to reach more food-insecure households across the region.

NeighborImpact’s Food Bank collects and distributes nearly four million pounds of food to 52 local emergency food sites in Central Oregon, feeding more than 30,000 individuals every month.

Still, accessing fresh, healthy food can be difficult for economically struggling individuals who live in remote parts of Central Oregon or have limited access to transportation.

To overcome these barriers, NeighborImpact’s mobile food pantry, “Fresh To You,” carries healthy meal-building staples including fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy, grains and more to these underserved communities.

Visitors “shop” for the foods they need, selecting food from the truck.

The Mobile Food Pantry parks at schools, health centers and other public locations in the region.

The effort removes inaccessibility as a barrier by taking food directly to residents. Funds from Roundhouse Foundation and Central Oregon Health Council will build the Food Bank’s capacity and service area.

With this funding the mobile pantry will reach more residents in the Redmond school district, at the La Pine Community Health Center, and at pop-up locations in Madras and La Pine.

To find a food distribution near you, visit www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/get-food/.