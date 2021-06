by Steve Kaufmann

A key piece of Bend that’s often overlooked.

That could be a way to describe the Franklin underpass tunnel in Bend.

But it also could be a way to describe the local Latinx community.

Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann shows us how two sometimes overlooked yet critical parts of our community are coming together to create a display no one can miss.

You can find more information about Proyecto Mural here.