New fire burns near Boyd Cave south of Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Swamp Wells Trail Fire burning on the Deschutes National Forest is now estimated to be 64 acres.

Dozers and crews worked through the night to build a preliminary containment line around the fire burning about one mile south of Boyd Cave approximately 9 miles south of Bend.

The fire was reported at 5:13 p.m. Sunday and engines were immediately dispatched to the fire, which is under investigation.

A Central Oregon Fire Management Service (COFMS) Type 3 Incident Management Team is managing the fire.

Crews will continue to hold and secure lines today with assistance from heavy helicopters dropping water on hot spots. Air tankers are also available in Redmond if fire behavior increases.