New face coverings guidance issued for workplaces; OHA reports 323 new cases

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 385, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The OHA reported 323 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 22,613.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (2), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (6), Hood River (8), Jackson (23), Jefferson (4), Josephine (6), Lane (4), Lincoln (3), Linn (9), Malheur (18), Marion (49), Morrow (10), Multnomah (52), Polk (13), Umatilla (37), Wasco (2), Washington (25), and Yamhill (21).

Deschutes County has now reported 627 cases; 408 of the patients have recovered.

Eleven Deschutes County residents have died from COVID complications.

Crook County has reported 51 cases and one death; Jefferson County has reported 396 cases and four deaths.

St. Charles on Friday reported 11 COVID cases; two were in the ICU and on ventilators.

New face-covering guidance issued

Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority have issued revised guidance requiring face coverings or face shields for employees in private office spaces, in addition to public office spaces.

The guidance requires face coverings in public and private building hallways, bathrooms, elevators, lobbies, break rooms, and other common spaces, unless employees are at individual workspaces or in meeting rooms where 6 feet of distance from other people can be maintained.

The revised guidance also provides an exception for face coverings, allowing for the brief removal of face coverings in situations where someone’s identity needs to be confirmed for visual comparison, such as interactions in banks or with law enforcement.

Outbreak surpasses 20 cases

An outbreak of 22 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Columbia Basin Onion in Umatilla County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The outbreak investigation started August 1, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the company to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.