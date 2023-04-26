New direct flight from Redmond to California wine country

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Starting on June 23, you can fly directly from Redmond to Sonoma county airport in Santa Rosa, California.

On Wednesday, Avelo Airlines announced the new nonstop service. It will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

The airline says one-way fares start at $34.

“This is an exciting time for travelers to and from Central Oregon. Adding another new nonstop destination further demonstrates the draw of Central Oregon tourism as well as our vibrant business community,” says Redmond Airport Committee Chair, Sean Neary.

This is Avelo’s third nonstop flight from Redmond. The first two include Hollywood Burbank, and their seasonal service to Palm Springs.

