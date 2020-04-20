New Deschutes Co. map shows hand-washing stations, Wi-Fi & more

Deschutes County and several of its cities are working to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable populations by offering a new map that shows the locations of hand-washing stations, public restrooms, free Wi-Fi hotspots and more.

You can view the map directly here or by visiting www.centraloregonresources.org.

“We’re working proactively to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Molly Wells Darling, Deschutes County Behavioral Health Program Manager. ”By bringing this information together in one place, we hope to make it easier for residents to access these critical resources.”

The Central Oregon Resource Directory includes resources and assistance available in response to the COVID-19 emergency. In addition to hygiene facility information, the website includes: free meal site locations, pharmacy hours, mental health resources, small business loan information and more. The resources are updated regularly by the Central Oregon Health Council.

“In times like this, seeing a service gap and quickly addressing the need makes all the difference. This is especially important for the most vulnerable in our community,” said Eric King, Bend City Manager. “Our resource map exemplifies the involvement and contributions of our greater community and highlights the value of partnerships.”

This project is a collaboration between Deschutes County, City of Bend, Bend Park and Recreation District, Pandemic Partners and Central Oregon Health Council.