New date set for opening of Juniper’s family pool area

The hugely popular family pool at Juniper Swim and Fitness Center will now open July 10th, a few days later than originally planned.

Julie Brown, communications and community relations manager for Bend Parks and Rec, said details on the reservation process will be released on July 7th.

Late last month, BPRD said the family pool would open July 6th, but those plans have changed, Brown said.

The pool, which includes a little kid play area and water slide, will be open to a limited number of people due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

The indoor and outdoor lap pools have been open for a few weeks now. Swimmers are required to reserve spots.

Pool use requires advanced reservations, consistent with fitness activities already reopened at the recreation center.

The 50-meter outdoor pool and 25-meter indoor pools are available for lap swim, workout on your own and water exercise classes.

Pool users can register online or register by phone at (541) 389-7665.

Lap lane sessions are available in 40-minute increments throughout each day with a 5-minute transition time.

In accordance with state guidelines, lap swimming is restricted to one person per lane except when two family members may share a lane.