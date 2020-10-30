Deschutes Co. COVID spike could doom return to class despite release of new, lenient metrics

By TED TAYLOR

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Bend-La Pine and Redmond schools could have the green light to bring elementary students back to class thanks to new COVID metrics announced Friday by the state.

But even with the new, more lenient metrics designed to open more schools, a week-long spike in COVID cases in Deschutes County could douse the excitement of a possible return.

Deschutes County is among nine counties initially approved by the Oregon Department of Education to bring back kids in grades K-5 (and 6th grade in schools where they attend with the lower grades).

Fifteen counties, including Jefferson County, have been approved for a full return of students in grades K-12.

If metrics this week are favorable – Deschutes County is on pace for a record number of weekly COVID cases – it will be up to the school districts to determine when to bring kids back, based on how ready they are in terms of the strict COVID safety rules that remain in place.

Bend-La Pine officials said they will provide an update to families this afternoon, but likely won’t announce a plan until after the latest data is released on Monday.

Redmond officials also said they will reach out to parents today with news on an earliest possible start date. The district will announce its formal plan on Monday after it sees the new COVID data.

“We want our kids at in-person instruction. We believe that most of our teachers want to be in person with their students,” said Colt Gill, the direction of the Oregon Department of Education. “But, everybody wants to do that with stability and with as little risk as possible.”

The new, much less restrictive metrics, are now based on a two-week count of cases per 100,000 residents instead of three one-week periods.

Counties with 50 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents can offer a hybrid in-person/distance learning model. Counties with fewer than 50 cases/100,000 residents are eligible for on-site learning.

Previous metrics required counties to be below 30 cases per 100,000 residents.

Additionally, districts will consider the local county’s test positivity rate – not the state’s – in determining whether it’s safe to go back.

“Guided by data, these metrics offer an intentional and measured approach to returning to in-person instruction while recognizing the importance of meeting our kids’ academic needs—and allow for in-person instruction in places of our state where the risk of COVID-19 is lower,” Gill said.

Overall, the new guidelines give local school districts much more flexibility in determining what’s best for students in their communities.

The ODE said they take effect immediately and, based on last week’s COVID data, potentially allow close to 130,000 students to return to some in-person instruction.

Current COVID data, however, is concerning as Deschutes County has reported 103 cases this week, well above the 75 reported last week.

If the metrics allow, Bend-La Pine and Redmond officials have said they will start with a hybrid model where half the students would attend Mondays and Thursdays with the other half attending Tuesdays and Fridays.

All students would attend online on Wednesdays.

“This will allow schools to build new safety routines, stabilize cohorts, and avoid sudden, disruptive transitions back to Comprehensive Distance Learning due to quarantine or isolation,” according to the ODE.

Bend-La Pine plans to do this for a week or so before returning K-3 students full time while students in grades 4-5 would continue the hybrid model.

Oregon’s Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance requires schools to comply with specific guidelines on:

Physical distancing

Face coverings

Hand hygiene

Cohorting

Cleaning and disinfecting

Airflow and ventilation

And, effective screening, and responses to cases with quick access to testing and implementing isolation and quarantining

BLP Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist said there isn’t enough space in schools currently to have everyone back full time and still abide by social distancing rules.

Redmond officials say their goal is to bring back all K-5 full time after a couple of weeks of transition time.

Crook County, where students have been back in the classroom for nearly a month, is actually listed among those that are not able to reopen due to a recent spike in cases there.

But district officials say they can continue to operate under the previous metrics through January 4th. If cases spiked after that, they would be held to the new metrics.

The changes are a long-time coming as Oregon leaders watched schools reopen across the country and the world.

“A key lesson from the review of national school data is that Oregon school districts can help protect student and staff health and well-being during in-person instruction when community spread is sufficiently low and when school districts strictly adhere to the health and safety protocols now in place in Oregon,” the ODE said in a statement.

Gill hoped teachers and families will feel comfortable returning to classrooms understanding all the safety requirements in place.

“When there is strong fidelity to safety protocols…schools are not super spreader sites,” he said.

And while the new metrics provide Oregon counties much more leeway in terms of rising case counts, the ODE said continued community spread of the virus will lead to another shutdown.

“These metrics depend on the public doing its part to reduce Oregon’s case rates so that all of our children can return to in-person instruction,” Gill said. “Oregonians can reduce spread and send our kids back to school by wearing a face covering, maintaining distance, washing hands frequently, and avoiding group gatherings.”