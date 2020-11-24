New City of Bend Human Rights and Equity Commission looking for members

The City of Bend is now accepting applications for 13 positions on a new Human Rights and Equity Commission.

The commission will ensure historically marginalized and underrepresented people and communities in Bend have equal access to City programs and services, representation in City decision-making, and a venue to raise concerns and complaints about discrimination. The commission will:

Provide input to the City Council on City goals and policies using a diversity, equity and inclusion lens and perspective, including recommending effective strategies to increase engagement with historically marginalized and underrepresented communities.

Create an action plan to guide the work of the commission, and advise the City Council on implementation, progress, and updates to the plan.

Work with the Bend community, interested groups, staff and elected officials to make recommendations that embrace the City’s commitment to building a more inclusive community, where all can be treated with compassion and respect, regardless of race, ethnicity, place of origin, immigration status, or any other perceived or self-identified class or status.

Provide opportunities for people seeking resolution and assistance regarding complaints of discrimination in Bend, including potential violations of the City’s Equal Rights Ordinance.

Membership of the committee is intended to reflect a diverse spectrum of people and communities in Bend that have been historically marginalized, underrepresented in public governance and policy-making, and/or underserved by public programs and services.

Initial members of the commission will have staggered two- and four-year terms.

Those interested in serving on the commission must complete an application to be considered.

Applications for the Human Rights and Equity Commission are available online and due by 5 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2021. Instructions for completing the application in Spanish and other languages are available with the online application.

City Council’s 2019-21 Goals include embedding a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within the City of Bend. The strategy included training for Council and staff, hiring a consultant to conduct an organizational assessment, establishing a short term task force to help identify needs and priorities of underrepresented communities, and establishing a permanent advisory commission or committee. The Human Rights and Equity Commission is the permanent advisory commission Council envisioned in its 2019-21 Goals.

To learn more about the Human Rights and Equity Commission, visit www.bendoregon.gov/HREC.