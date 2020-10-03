New cases emerge among Trump allies

WASHINGTON (AP) — A feverish and fatigued President Donald Trump is spending the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19, as new cases arise among top advisers and allies.

Trump’s physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, was to provide an update on his condition from the hospital Saturday morning.

Attention is particularly focused on last Saturday’s White House event announcing Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Several attendees say have tested positive for the virus, including former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and two Republican senators.

The White House says Trump is expected to stay at the hospital for a few days.