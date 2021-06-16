New building at Bend Senior HS to be named after local Medal of Honor recipient

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend-La Pine Schools’ Board of Directors voted to approve naming the new building at Bend Senior High School after Robert D. Maxwell, a Medal of Honor recipient and longtime automotive teacher at Bend High.

“He is a man who made great contributions to not only our school system, but to our country and our world and its an honor to be able to name a building after him,” said board member Amy Tatom.

The district said Tuesday night in a Facebook post that the building is slated to open in the fall of 2021.

The new building will sit on the same site where Maxwell taught automotive classes for decades.

In its post, the district said BSHS Principal Christopher Reese wanted to honor Maxwell, who was an integral part of the school’s Veterans Day celebration and was the oldest living Medal of Honor recipient in Oregon at the time of his death.

“His character withstands the test of time. He was a phenomenal teacher; he was a phenomenal human. It was truly an honor to get to know Bob Maxwell and all he represented,” said Reese.

The building will include a large multi-purpose room and four new classrooms and is part of the 2017 construction bond.

