New flights from RDM to PDX promise private experience at commercial prices

A new airline that promises a private flight experience at commercial flight fees will begin daily operations from Redmond to Portland Thursday.

The new route will offer daily flights departing Portland (PDX) each morning at 10:15 a.m. arriving in Redmond (RDM) at 11:00 a.m.

The daily schedule continues with flights from Redmond departing at 11:40 a.m. arriving PDX at 12:25 p.m.; PDX departing 3:45 p.m. arriving RDM 4:30 p.m.; RDM departing 5:20 p.m. arriving PDX at 5:55 p.m.

Boutique Air is a full codeshare partner with United Airlines and has an interline agreement with American Airlines.

Officials say the PDX-RDM route will feature a Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, which features executive style seating configuration – similar to what you’d see in a private jet.

Bookings can be made directly with United and American for all direct and connecting flights.

Direct flights can also be made through the website www.boutiqueair.com or by calling 855-268-8478.

The flight schedules and more information can be found at www.boutiqueair.com.

An interactive live chat is also available on the website.