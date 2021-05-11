New Bend Police chief looks to add positions with part of $68M 2-year budget request

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz will present a $68 million two-year budget request to City Council Tuesday night, hoping to create five and a half new positions.

“Although I’d love to have as many positions as we need, that will never be a reality as far as working within a budget; working within the means of the city that has to provide other services: fire services, public works, street services,” he said. “And, it’s really working as a team of ‘what is the most essential right now for what we need? The most critical?'”

About $1.5 million of the proposed budget would be used for a School Resource Officer for the new Caldera High School set to open this fall, a dedicated communications coordinator, an IT tech to work with the new body camera program, and a detective to investigate child abuse cases.

The City of Bend’s Budget Committee meets Tuesday and Wednesday night and is expected to approve the city’s next two-year budget – about $919.4 million – by the end of the week.

The proposed 2021-23 budget is here.