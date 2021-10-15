New Bend Central District project in design phase to bring more residential uses

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Brooks Resources Corporation announced Tuesday it is in the design phase of a 139-unit, five-story, vertical mixed-use building.

The building is in plans to be built at 181 NE Franklin Avenue in Bend where Blue Dog RV Bend is currently located.

According to a post on its website, Brooks Resources Corporation said the proposed building will include small studios up to two-bedroom units, along with a dog park, brewery and retail on the ground level.

The company said it’s currently in the pre-application and negotiation stage with the City of Bend, so don’t expect to see construction any time soon.

On-street parking would be available as well as widened sidewalks, and more street trees along both Franklin Avenue and 2nd Street.

Cascades East Transit would also benefit from the new construction as an existing transit stop is expected to see an enhancement through the project.

Brooks Resources Corporation said in its post: “There are a number of critical steps we need to accomplish before the public will see construction activity on the property itself, including a neighborhood public meeting, a site plan application and review, site improvement plans, and a building permit.”

You can read the full post on its website here.