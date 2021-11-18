Netflix to produce 10-episode comedy series set in last Blockbuster Video

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The last Blockbuster in the world and Netflix are teaming up again.

Several industry publications and Netflix itself are reporting Randall Park will star in the “single-cam” comedy series set in the video store.

Variety magazine said, “it will explore what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds.”

Netflix tweeted about the show on Wednesday.

The video rental store has previously been the subject of a documentary that also can be seen on Netflix.

Bend store owner Sandi Harding said she hasn’t had any contact with Netflix or any of the producers – she just learned about the upcoming show last week on social media.

She said she’d love if the crew came to Bend to see how the store runs and shoot some video.

Park has starred or appeared in several successful comedies including “Veep,” “WandaVision,” and most recently ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat.”

Variety reports Netflix “has ordered 10 episodes of “Blockbuster,” which was created by writer and executive producer Vanessa Ramos (“Superstore,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”).”