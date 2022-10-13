Netflix sets lower price for ad-supported service. It comes with a catch.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix will unveil next month the first version of its video streaming service with ads.

The move will give cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most Netflix shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions.

The ad-supported service is scheduled to debut Nov. 3. It comes as Netflix tries to reverse a drop in subscribers. It will cost $7 per month in the U.S.

That’s a 55% markdown from Netflix’s most popular $15.50-per-month plan, which doesn’t include ads.

The ad option will also be available in 11 other countries.

Subscribers choosing the cheaper plan won’t be able to download shows while offline.