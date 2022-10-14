▶️ Sisters taphouse holding fundraiser for Nepal’s ‘untouchable’ children

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Sisters woman continues her mission to help the so-called “Untouchables” in Nepal.

High Camp Taphouse will hold the 1st Annual Daisun Festival Saturday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. The goal is to raise funds for helping less fortunate kids of Nepal with education and resources.

Tickets for the festival costs $65 per person and include a traditional three-course Nepali meal and drink.

Tickets are limited. If you want to go, you have until 12:00 p.m. Saturday to buy tickets at High Camp in Sisters.

“We are doing this, the science festival, to help the Missouri community in Nepal. We basically want to send their kids to school,” said High Camp owner Pema Sherpa.

“The community is what makes us great. So, you know, we we try to help all the communities. We want to be part of the community,” said High Camp chef Nurbu Sherpa.