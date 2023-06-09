Neil Young playing Bend this summer; working to prevent ticket scalping

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Neil Young is going on a West Coast tour and he’ll be performing in Bend this summer.

Young will perform with at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on July 17. Rolling Stone reports the tour will be Young’s first in four years.

The show will be centered mainly around songs he’s never played live, according to Rolling Stone, but will include some of his classics.

Chris Pierce will be the show opener.

Neil Young Archives subscribers will get the first shot at seats during a pre-sale. You can subscribe here.

General ticket sales start June 14 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

In an effort to avoid high-priced ticket scalping, Young is using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange.

>>> Central Oregon Daily News is on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Dave Matthews Band releases new studio album ahead of Bend concert

RELATED: Rick Springfield coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer