Neighbors appeal to state in fight against Brosterhous/Murphy Rd. gas station

A group of residents have appealed to the state to stop a controversial gas station development in Southeast Bend.
The neighbors filed a formal appeal to the Land Use Board of Appeals against the Brosterhous and Murphy Rd. gas station project.
Bend City planners approved the project last month. A few weeks ago City Council voted not to hear an appeal filed by the neighborhood group, instead pushing it to the state.
The development would also include a brew pub, food truck court and market.
