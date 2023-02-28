Neighbors appeal to state in fight against Brosterhous/Murphy Rd. gas station

Brosterhous Murphy Gas Station
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Monday, February 27th 2023

A group of residents have appealed to the state to stop a controversial gas station development in Southeast Bend. 

The neighbors filed a formal appeal to the Land Use Board of Appeals against the Brosterhous and Murphy Rd. gas station project. 

Bend City planners approved the project last month. A few weeks ago City Council voted not to hear an appeal filed by the neighborhood group, instead pushing it to the state. 

▶️ ‘How dare you!’ SE Bend neighbors let city council hear it over gas station

The development would also include a brew pub, food truck court and market.

RELATED: Brosterhous and Murphy gas station project approved; neighbors unhappy

RELATED: Neighbors file appeal to stop new SE Bend gas station development

 

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...