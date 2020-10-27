Baby Promise program seeking applicants for fully-funded child care

NeighborImpact’s Child Care Resources is seeking qualified applicants for free, quality child care for children ages six weeks to three years.

The program, Baby Promise, provides fully-funded quality child care for up to 109 children through multiple licensed child care providers in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

The child care slots will be reserved for families whose income meets a limit defined by ERDC (a child care assistance program run by the State of Oregon).

Typically set at 185% of the federally defined poverty level, the limit has temporarily been raised to 250% of the poverty level during the Governor-declared state of emergency period due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Applications processed during the state of emergency will qualify at this higher income threshold.

In order to ensure the quality of the child care, providers will work with an infant/toddler specialist, among others, for training and to maintain quality care.

The program also grants funds to providers for high-quality materials to enhance early education environments.

Thanks to a partnership with the Early Learning Hub of Central Oregon, each provider also receives business coaching.

Baby Promise ensures that providers receive premium compensation for the slots. In addition to improving quality, this allows providers to benefit financially by offering slots in the six weeks to three years age range, which are generally much more expensive to offer and taxing to maintain due to increased regulations and staffing requirements.

Those interested in enrolling their child in a fully-funded Baby Promise child care slot should fill out a pre-application by clicking here.

Providers interested in participating in the program are encouraged to contact (541) 323-0090.