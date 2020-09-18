NeighborImpact to add nearly 340 slots to Head Start pre-K program

NeighborImpact is launching a major expansion of its Head Start program and will add 339 slots for the 2020-21 school year.

A boost in state funding will help the program be able to grow and help 784 kids.

“This expansion is a critical investment in the future of Central Oregon,” said NeighborImpact Executive Director, Scott Cooper. “Head Start helps improve family stability by engaging not just the child but the entire family in a two-generation approach to poverty reduction.”

NeighborImpact will add two additional Head Start classrooms in Bend and Redmond, as well as one each in Prineville and La Pine.

Previously only available in Redmond, Early Head Start will now offer 20 slots to families who reside in Bend.

Head Start is a center-based program that integrates high-quality pre-kindergarten education with other critical services to ensure that children are socially, emotionally and educationally ready to enter Kindergarten.

It also ensures that children receive medical, dental and vision screenings, allowing early detection and prevention of health issues that might otherwise become long-term challenges. The program serves children 3-5 years of age and their families.

Family well-being is integral in both programs. Parents and families are supported in achieving their own goals, such as housing stability, continued education, and financial security.

Programs support and strengthen parent-child relationships and engage families around children’s learning and development.

Early Head Start is a home-based program that provides families with similar support for children ages 0-3 and pregnant women.

The program offers weekly home visits by child development professionals who help families identify and reach developmental milestones through education, engagement and monthly socialization sessions.

NeighborImpact will hire over 30 new staff to support the expanded service.

To learn more about Head Start and Early Head Start, or to apply for one of the programs, please visit https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/head-start/, or call 541-323-6543.

To view employment opportunities or submit an employment application, please visit https://www.neighborimpact.org/work-for-us/.