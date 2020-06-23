NeighborImpact releases info for rent relief program

NeighborImpact’s COVID Rent Relief program is supporting Central Oregonians who cannot afford rent due to circumstances related to COVID-19.

The coronavirus health crisis has had a huge economic impact on the nation.

Individuals and families across the region have lost income and jobs as a result of the pandemic.

While a moratorium on evictions has prevented homelessness for many, it has not eliminated or reduced the cost of rent, which continues to accumulate each month. When the moratorium lifts, many families will be facing eviction without the funds to pay several months’ worth of past-due rent expenses.

Through incredible investment by the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board, Oregon Housing and Community Services, and federal CARES Act funding, NeighborImpact is able to help eliminate the financial burden and stress with these rental assistance funds.

To be eligible to receive funds, households must:

Reside in Crook, Deschutes or Jefferson counties or the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs AND

Have income at or below 80% Area Median Income as defined by their county (details below) AND

Have lost a job or income due to COVID-19 -OR-

Have compromised health status, elevated risk of infection or vulnerability preventing them from regaining financial stability due to COVID-19

80% Area Median Income per county (income before taxes):

NeighborImpact encourages anyone who needs help paying back rent or rent going forward or both to apply right away, even if you think that you may not qualify. Funds awarded will be paid directly to the landlord or property manager. Citizenship is not required to receive help; these funds will not create a public charge determination.

This program is one of many ways that NeighborImpact continues to support people and strengthen communities.

For more information or to apply for COVID Rent Relief, visit https://www.neighborimpact.org/covid-rent-relief/.

As an essential business providing essential services to disadvantaged individuals in Central Oregon, NeighborImpact will continue to serve all three counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Those needing assistance may access services via telephone and online or in person in Bend, Redmond and Madras.

For updates on NeighborImpact’s response to COVID-19, visit: https://www.neighborimpact.org/coronavirus-response/.