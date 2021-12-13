NeighborImpact opens regional office in Warm Springs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Nonprofit organization NeighborImpact has opened a new regional office location in the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

Located at the Family Resource Center building, this office is dedicated to helping community members apply for services including energy assistance, rental assistance, home weatherization, representative payee and financial capability programs.

While Warm Springs residents have had these programs available for many years, this new office location will improve awareness and accessibility for local clients.

It also marks an important milestone in the partnership between the Tribes and NeighborImpact.

“The partnership that has grown between NeighborImpact and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has been tremendous and has provided community service to a community that is in great need,” said Warm Springs Emergency Manager, Dan Martinez. “The office brings a number of services that can benefit the indigenous population that this organization serves. Our Tribe relies on partnerships, and those partnerships turn into relationships that benefit our community.”

The new office is open by walk-in on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon, or by appointment Monday through Friday.

To schedule an appointment or for further information, please call 541-647-9001.

“The opening of the NeighborImpact office in Warm Springs has been a great success,” said Dot Thurby, Warm Spring programs liaison. “Community needs can be met because of the partnership with the Tribes and NeighborImpact. I am very thankful and honored to be working with the community of Warm Springs and NeighborImpact.”

In addition to opening the regional office location, NeighborImpact also collaborated with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Spring to open and operate a USDA food pantry earlier this year.

The project removes barriers for residents with limited transportation and access to healthy food.

NeighborImpact makes weekly deliveries of perishable and non-perishable food to the pantry; the Tribes run its operations.

The Warm Springs pantry now provides fresh, healthy food to more than thirteen percent of tribal members and residents.

“Food donated from NeighborImpact has vastly helped, serving hundreds of families in our time of need,” said Theodore Perez-Zamorra, the Tribes’ food pantry manager.

To learn more about NeighborImpact or for information on its six regional office locations throughout Central Oregon, visit NeighborImpact.org.