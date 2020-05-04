NeighborImpact launches Baby Promise program for 100+ local kids

NeighborImpact’s Child Care Resources team has launched its Baby Promise program for more than 100 Central Oregon kids and their families.

The program provides fully-funded quality child care for up to 109 children from ages six weeks to three years through multiple licensed providers in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

In order to ensure the quality of the child care being provided, NeighborImpact Child Care Resources will provide an infant/toddler specialist, among others, who will work directly with providers to offer training and maintain quality care.

The program will also provide funding for high quality materials to enhance early education environments. Thanks to a partnership with Early Learning Hub of Central Oregon, each provider will also receive business coaching.

As the first provider to contract with the program, Martha Murders, Executive Director of Mia’s Sprouts, is excited about what this will mean for her employees and the children they serve.

“I want (staff) to give 100 percent with my kids,” Murders said. “Families put their trust in us, so I want to give them the best quality.”

The Baby Promise program is supporting 4 child care slots through Mia’s Sprouts.

Baby Promise ensures that providers receive premium compensation for the slots. In addition to improving quality, this allows providers to benefit financially by offering slots in the six weeks to three years age range, which are generally much more expensive to offer and taxing to maintain due to increased regulations and staffing requirements. For Murders, this means an ability to increase staff wages and retain high-quality early educators.

“[The employees] are there because it’s what they love-even with a low income. So now it’s my time to support them,” Murders said.

Baby Promise will be available to families in Central Oregon who are eligible to receive Employment Related Day Care (ERDC).

“[NeighborImpact’s Baby Promise] has an amazing team that makes all this possible,” Murders said.

Providers interested in participating in the program are encouraged to contact (541) 323-0090