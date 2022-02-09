▶️ NeighborImpact launches bi-monthly mobile pantry at COCC

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

The NeighborImpact mobile food pantry has been a free resource in Central Oregon since 2019, but Tuesday afternoon marked the start of a new partnership for the non-profit.

The pop-up pantry can now be found at Central Oregon Community College twice a month, where both students and community members can take as much food as they need.

“No we can offer fresh, free food for students and community members,” Lindsay Buccafurni, COCC assistant director of student life said. “So it kind of rounds out the services that we’re already providing, but we’re super excited for this.”

About 58 households, 150 individuals, were served on day one of this now bi-monthly service.

NeighborImpact and its mobile food pantry will continue these efforts on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.

“A can of peas is only so exciting,” Buccafurni said. “It’s nice to students to be able to grab fresh produce, milk, peanut butter, some of those pantry and fridge staples.”

The pop-up in the Barber Library parking lot is not the only free-food option students have.

“COCC does have a food pantry on-campus, that’s through our student government,” Buccafurni said. “But we can only keep non-perishable foods there.”

Nicole Sharp, a second year business student, is part of that student government and sees what food insecurity can look like first-hand.

“I feel like food insecurity comes with a lot of almost anxiety,” Sharp said. “So being able to provide fresh food and healthy food to sustain a good lifestyle I think is really important too.”

Between the cost of living and tuition, it is an ideal resource for students who need it.

“A typical college student diet is Ramen, mac and cheese,” Sharp said. “So being able to get nutritious food out to students too is one of our biggest goals.”

“That’s what we’re here for,” Sharp said. “We’re here to help people and to be friendly faces to give out nourishing, fresh food.”

The service has also been expanded to the Culver School District.

Bend COCC:

Occurring every 2nd and 4th Tuesday starting on Feb. 8th

Distribution from 12-1pm

Located in the Parking lot of the Barber Library

Culver School District:

Occurring every 3rd Wednesday of the month, starting February 16

Distribution from 3-4 p.m.

Located behind the High School at the corner of 5th Ave and SW Iris Ln.

710 5th Ave, Culver, OR 97734

You can find a food pantry distribution site near you here.