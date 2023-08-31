NeighborImpact taking applications for Head Start programs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

NeighborImpact is now accepting applications for its Head Start and Early Head Start programs for the 2023-24 school year, offering free pre-school education and family support.

The programs are available to children in Deschutes and Crook counties. Families must meet income eligibility requirements and submit an application and income documentation. Applications can be submitted at neighborimpact.org/headstart. For more information or for assistance submitting an application, parents can call 541-410-0374, or email hs-support@neighborimpact.org.

Here is more about the programs from NeighborImpact:

Head Start is a center-based program that integrates high-quality pre-kindergarten education with other critical services to ensure that children are socially, emotionally and educationally ready to enter Kindergarten. It also ensures that children receive medical, dental and vision screenings, allowing early detection and prevention of health issues that might otherwise become long-term challenges. The program serves children 3-5 years of age and their families.

Early Head Start is a home-based program that provides families with similar support for children ages 0-3 and pregnant women. The program offers weekly home visits by child development professionals who help families identify and reach developmental milestones through education, engagement and monthly socialization sessions.

Family well-being is integral in both programs. Parents and families are supported in achieving their own goals, such as housing stability, continued education, and financial security. Programs support and strengthen parent-child relationships and engage families around children’s learning and development.

“NeighborImpact‘s Head Start program supports each student’s developmental needs and works with parents to encircle them with support services such as parenting skills, financial management training, and medical and dental services,” said Kim Brown, director of Head Start and Early Head Start at NeighborImpact. “Our goal is to increase school readiness and provide children and families with the skills and resources they need be successful.”