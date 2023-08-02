▶️ NeighborImpact taking applications for 116 fully-funded child care openings

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

NeighborImpact is taking applications for fully-funded child care for lower income families.

The program is called Baby Promise, which will provide licensed child care for 116 children throughout Central Oregon ages six weeks to three years old.

“We have child care spots in 16 programs throughout Central Oregon, from Sunriver all the way to Madras and Prineville, with one coming in La Pine,” said April Paul, NeighborImpact Special Projects Manager. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is also one of the locations.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: How millions in grants may bring relief to High Desert childcare drought

To qualify for the program, families must be enrolled in Employment Related Day Care (ERDC) through the Oregon Department of Human Services.

The income threshold is 200% of the federal poverty level. NeighborImpact says the amounts below are from the ODHS website:

# In Family Gross Monthly Income 2 $3,287 3 $4,144 4 $5,000 5 $5,857 6 $6,714

NeighborImpact says families who are full-time students are now eligible along with those utilizing the cash assistance program (TANF).

Those interested in enrolling should fill out a pre-application here. Providers interested in participating in the program are asked to call (541) 419-0057.