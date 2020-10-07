NeighborImpact announces $15K grants to local vets looking to buy 1st home

NeighborImpact’s lending program is now offering $15,000 grants to Veterans purchasing their first home in Crook, Deschutes or Jefferson counties or the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

In order to qualify, applicants must:

Provide proof of eligibility with a certificate of release or discharge from active duty (DD 214)

Have a household income below 100% Area Median Income (find your county’s AMI on HUD’s website by clicking here)

Complete a Home Buyer Education course with within the last 18 months (available through NeighborImpact’s HomeSource program)

Attend a one-on-one housing financial counseling session with a HUD certified provider (available through NeighborImpact’s HomeSource program)

There are 10 grants currently available.

Funding for the program came through Oregon Housing and Community Services.