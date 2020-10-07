NeighborImpact announces $15K grants to local vets looking to buy 1st home

NeighborImpact’s lending program is now offering $15,000 grants to Veterans purchasing their first home in Crook, Deschutes or Jefferson counties or the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
In order to qualify, applicants must:
- Provide proof of eligibility with a certificate of release or discharge from active duty (DD 214)
- Have a household income below 100% Area Median Income (find your county’s AMI on HUD’s website by clicking here)
- Complete a Home Buyer Education course with within the last 18 months (available through NeighborImpact’s HomeSource program)
- Attend a one-on-one housing financial counseling session with a HUD certified provider (available through NeighborImpact’s HomeSource program)
There are 10 grants currently available.
Funding for the program came through Oregon Housing and Community Services.
To learn more or to apply for a grant, visit https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-finances/lending/.
