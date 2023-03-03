▶️ NeighborImpact receives $250,000 grant toward affordable housing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced nearly $2 million in grants to organizations in the state to develop and preserve affordable housing.

One nonprofit receiving this money is Central Oregon’s NeighborImpact. They are getting over $250,000 for affordable housing projects. They plan to put the funds toward staffing and operations in the housing center.

RELATED: Dutch Luv Day at Dutch Bros means donations to NeighborImpact

RELATED: Bend’s newest homeless shelter Stepping Stone expected to open in February

“These funds are a backbone investment in NeighborImpact’s work to create housing opportunities for Central Oregonians looking to become homeowners or struggling to stay in their homes. Every day, we help people understand the home-buying process or learn to budget and save, to navigate foreclosure, to analyze a reverse mortgage or to save for education, home ownership or a business start-up. Senators Wyden and Merkley have been long-time supporters of money that gets to ground and has an immediate impact on people. This is yet another investment that will make the lives of the average person better in our region,” said Scott Cooper, Executive Director of NeighborImpact.

On March 16, NeighborImpact will host an affordable housing fair in Redmond where people can learn about resources and housing options.