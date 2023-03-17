NeighborImpact hits $5 million project goal after $200,000 donation

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

NeighborImpact reached its $5 million goal of funding for a new food bank warehouse after the single-largest donation in the nonprofit’s history.

The organization distributes food to families and helps with housing,

“We received a $200,000 donation from an anonymous donor. It’s the single-largest individual donation that we’ve ever received in NeighborImpact history,” said food bank partner and program coordinator Jordan Reeher.

Two years ago, they were feeding around 30,000 people. That number is now roughly at 60,000. He says because nonprofit has doubled its service, it requires more space.

“This has been a 3-to-4-year process, dreaming about what this warehouse could be,” Reeher said. “In the last year, we’ve had a huge push just to finish those donations and get this warehouse started, because we’re at a spot where it’s desperately needed.”

The current warehouse can store 150,000 pounds of food. The new warehouse will store roughly 173,300 more pounds of food, providing 138,600 more meals.

Construction on the new warehouse is scheduled to begin in June and NeighborImpact anticipates the project to be completed in June 2024.