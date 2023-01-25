▶️ Neff – Purcell intersection in Bend to close for 5 months

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Get ready for a roughly five-month closure of the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard in Bend.

The City of Bend said Tuesday the intersection near St. Charles Hospital and Pilot Butte Middle School will be closed from Feb. 22 through mid-summer.

It’s part of the Neff & Purcell Improvements Project includes increasing capacity at the busy intersection.

The detours will basically be the main arterials around that area: Butler Market Road, 27th Street, 8th Street and Highway 20.

A pre-construction public meeting will be held Feb. 2 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Deschutes Children’s Foundation, East Campus, 2125 NE Daggett Lane. There will be no formal program, but stations will be set up to ask project team managers questions. So you can arrive at any time during those two hours.