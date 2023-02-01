▶️ Bend food cart yard owner fears Neff-Purcell closure will hurt business

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend food cart community business owner says the five month closure at the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard is going to hurt his business.

The closure begins Feb. 22 and is expected to last through mid-summer — roughly five months. The closure is to make improvements for traffic flow, including adding turn lanes.

Paul Shorey owns River’s Place Tap House and Food Cart Yard. It’s located on Purcell across from Costco. He says customers usually take the intersection to get to his business.

“For five months they’re going to be routed to 27th Street. Just going to make 27th Street pretty busy, pretty packed. And I could see it affecting us in the sense that we have less drive by traffic, less people stopping by because they spot us when they’re driving by,” said Shorey.

RELATED: Neff-Purcell intersection closure to have exceptions for emergency vehicles

RELATED: Neff – Purcell intersection in Bend to close for 5 months

He says he hopes the regulars will go the extra mile to make it to River’s Place.