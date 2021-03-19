NCAA apologizes to women for weight room inequities; Ducks’ video goes viral

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — NCAA basketball administrators apologized to the women’s basketball players and coaches after inequities between the men’s and women’s tournament went viral on social media.

Administrators vowed to do better. NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt spoke on a zoom call Friday morning a day after photos showed the difference between the weight rooms at the two tournaments.

One of the social media posts came from Sedona Prince, a forward on the Oregon Ducks women’s team.

The video has more than 10 million views and has been retweeted more than 125,000 times.

Let me put it on Twitter too cause this needs the attention pic.twitter.com/t0DWKL2YHR — Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 19, 2021

Steph Curry, an NBA star with the Golden State Warriors was among those who retweeted Prince.