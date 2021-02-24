NBA chooses All-Star reserves, with Zion among first-timers

New Orleans forward Zion Williamson now can be called an NBA All-Star, and only three others in the game’s 70-year history have gotten there at a younger age.

The reserves for the March 7 game were revealed Tuesday.

Williamson is one of four first-time All-Stars, along with Boston’s Jaylen Brown, New York’s Julius Randle and Chicago’s Zach LaVine.

Phoenix’s Chris Paul is an All-Star for the 11th time, and Brooklyn’s James Harden is one for the ninth consecutive year.

Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, Utah teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, and Portland’s Damian Lillard were also picked.