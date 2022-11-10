‘Great danger’: Navy engineer, wife sentenced in submarine secrets case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Navy engineer and his wife have been given lengthy prison terms for a plot to sell secrets about nuclear submarines.

Jonathan Toebbe received a sentence of more than 19 years in a West Virginia federal court Wednesday while his wife, Diana, received a longer sentence, 22 years. She received an enhanced sentence after the judge disclosed that Diana Toebbe tried to send her husband two letters from jail.

Prosecutors say Jonathan Toebbe abused his access to top-secret government information and sold details about submarines.

The person he believed was a representative of a foreign government actually was an undercover FBI agent. His wife admitted acting as a lookout.