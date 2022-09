by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mountain biking competitors are fighting for honor this weekend in Prineville.

Thirty-two riders will participate in the Natural Selection Proving Grounds competition at the Flying Blind Dirt Park Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – midnight.

People will get to see top freeride mountain bike action as riders show off their skills

Besides the competition, there’s also a family-friendly festival featuring food trucks and giveaways.