Natural gas terminal plans in Oregon on pause

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A major West Coast liquified natural gas pipeline and export terminal is officially on pause after state reversals of two of its dredging permits last week.

The Herald and News reports the Jordan Cove Energy project’s manager and associate general counsel, Donald Sullivan, filed a letter with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday.

In it he cited a list of state permit denials that prevent the project from moving ahead despite a federal approval from the agency.

Sullivan wrote that applicants have decided to pause the development of the project while they assess the effect of these decisions.