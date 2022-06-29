NATO deems Russia its ‘most significant and direct threat’

MADRID (AP) — NATO has declared Russia the “most significant and direct threat” to its members’ peace and security. It vowed Wednesday to strengthen support for Ukraine, even as that country’s leader chided the alliance for not doing more to help it defeat Moscow.

The alliance’s condemnation was not wholly surprising. Its chief earlier said Russia’s war in Ukraine had created Europe’s biggest security crisis since World War II. But it was a sobering about-face for an organization that once called Moscow a strategic partner.

NATO held its annual summit in Madrid in a world transformed by Russia’s invasion.

The war pushed the alliance to pour troops and weapons into eastern Europe on a scale not seen since the Cold War and has driven a major overhaul of its defense.

