Native plants take center stage at Sunriver festival

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon’s natural flora was on display Saturday at the 32nd annual Wildflower Show and Pollinator Festival.

The event held at the Sunriver Nature Center offered an up close look at native plants.

And those attending had a chance to learn about the native pollinators that keep our ecosystem going.

“We have an amazing biodiversity of flowers in Central Oregon, you don’t always think about that because we’re in the desert. But it’s pretty incredible the amount of different species we have here and the native pollinators are really critical to, you know they’ve co-evolved with these flowers so they’re critical to making sure they’re able to procreate and repopulate,” said Kelli Neumann the center’s program director.

OSU Extension’s Oregon Bee Atlas was on site to show off some of the pollinators.

There was also a native plant sale at the festival.

You can learn more about native plants at the High Desert Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon’s website.