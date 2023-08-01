National Night Out Tuesday in Central Oregon gives public chance to meet police

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Local law enforcement agencies around Central Oregon will be hosting National Night Out events Tuesday.

It’s an opportunity for community members to meet the men and women of of their police departments and learn about a variety of safety topics.

“An opportunity to engage with all aspects of the Redmond Police Department, from patrol and detectives, from our support division to people assigned in our specialty assignments, such as K-9 drone operators and SWAT,” said Redmond Police Public Information Officer Eric Beckwith.

Redmond Police hosts its free event from 6:00 – 8:00 p.M. at Centennial Park.

Bend Police will be at Bend High School from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office will be at the La Pine Activity Center from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

