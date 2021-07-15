National forests, Crooked River Grassland issue closures amid Grandview Fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests, Crooked River National Grassland, and Sisters Ranger District have temporarily closed all Forest Service managed roads, trailheads and trails within the Grandview Fire perimeter.

The following closures are now in effect until further notice:

1. Forest Road 2050 from Indian Ford Rd. to its intersection with Forest Road 2055

2. Forest Road 2055 from Forest Road 2050 to its intersection with the west line of T13S, R11E, Section 18

3. Wilt Rd. from Buffalo Rd. north to the County line

4. Forest Road 6330 from Holmes Rd. north to the County line

The Grandview Fire is under the command of Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team 2 with Incident Commander Matt Howard, Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office Red Team, and Incident Commander Ian Yocum.