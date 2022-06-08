Get Outdoors! No day-use fees at national forest sites Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

National Get Outdoors Day is Saturday. The U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees at day-use recreation sites to celebrate.

“The fee waiver applies at day-use areas managed by the Forest Service, including picnic areas, boat ramps, visitor centers and interpretive sites, and at trailheads used to access the nearly 25,000 miles of trails on 16 National Forests and Grasslands in Washington and Oregon, and in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area,” the National Forest Service said in a statement.

Overnight activities such as camping, cabin rentals or other permits are not included in the fee waiver.

Recreation sites that are operated by private concessionaires on Forest Service lands will continue to charge fees unless the concessionaire chooses to waive them.

The Forest Service said fees are generally collected on two percent of national forests and grasslands.

Find more resources from the Forest Service statement below