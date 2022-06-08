Get Outdoors! No day-use fees at national forest sites Saturday

National Get Outdoors Day is Saturday. The U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees at day-use recreation sites to celebrate.
“The fee waiver applies at day-use areas managed by the Forest Service, including picnic areas, boat ramps, visitor centers and interpretive sites, and at trailheads used to access the nearly 25,000 miles of trails on 16 National Forests and Grasslands in Washington and Oregon, and in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area,” the National Forest Service said in a statement.
Overnight activities such as camping, cabin rentals or other permits are not included in the fee waiver.
Recreation sites that are operated by private concessionaires on Forest Service lands will continue to charge fees unless the concessionaire chooses to waive them.
The Forest Service said fees are generally collected on two percent of national forests and grasslands.
Find more resources from the Forest Service statement below
- To find a recreation site near you, visit our interactive recreation map. Looking for a more portable version? We’ve got an app for that!
- Find more information about recreation opportunities, including the operating status of specific recreation sites, on each forest’s website. Click here for a list of forests in Washington and Oregon. Select a forest, then click the “Visit Us” tab and select “Recreation.”
- For information about day passes, annual passes, and interagency annual passes valid for use at Forest Service recreation sites, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r6/passes-permits/recreation.
- As you head outdoors, Know Before You Go. Leave No Trace, and Tread Lightly to protect our natural resources for other visitors and for future generations.
- Practice fire safety during outdoors activities. Dragging chains, motorized equipment, vehicles, and campfires are all potential sources of wildfires. Learn more about wildfire prevention and fire safety at SmokeyBear.com.
- Fire is a natural part of many northwest forest ecosystems; post-fire risks include falling trees, rockfall, flooding and mudslides, and these risks increase for up to a year following a fire. Find out more about Burned Area Safety hazards and how to avoid them on our website.
- For more information about the U.S. Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/r6.