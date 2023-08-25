Crux Fermentation celebrating National Dog Day with “Dogs and Lager Fest”

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Celebrate National Dog Day with Crux Fermentation this weekend for their “Dogs and Lagers Fest.” The event starts at noon Saturday and runs until 6 p.m. it will continue on Sunday with the same hours.

They are teaming up with Van Henion and Living Haus for some limited-edition lagers.

Sales from the event will go toward non-profit dog organizations.

Dogs are of course welcome, there will be live music and vendors as well.

