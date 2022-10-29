▶️ National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the World Series opener.

With a giant American flag unfurled across the outfield, the Black Pumas band leader accidentally began repeating lines in the middle of the national anthem.

Instead of “O’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming?” he backtracked to “What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last” before again singing “streaming” instead of “gleaming.”

You can watch it in the tweet below:

Yikes. My man from the Black Pumas blew the second verse of the #nationalanthem on the biggest stage baseball has. #fail #worldseries #singer pic.twitter.com/V2PmQXvrBU — ShaunBroyls (@ShaunBroyls) October 29, 2022

Burton performed at last year’s televised concert for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.