A NASA spacecraft is about to clobber a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away. NASA is giving you the chance to watch.

The spacecraft named DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) will zero in on the asteroid Monday, intent on slamming it head-on at 14,000 mph. The impact should be just enough to nudge the asteroid into a slightly tighter orbit around its companion space rock.

It’s the first save-the-world experiment of its kind. If successful, the test will demonstrate that if a killer asteroid ever heads our way, we’ll stand a fighting chance.

NASA is offering what is says is a livestream from the spacecraft starting at 2:30 p.m. PDT. You can watch it in the player below. Impact is scheduled for 4:14 p.m.

NASA says the stream is a real-time feed from the DART spacecraft enabled through the Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical Navigation (DRACO) camera sending one image per second to Earth. In the hours before impact, the screen will appear mostly black, with a single point of light. That point is the binary asteroid system Didymos which is made up of a larger asteroid named Didymos and a smaller asteroid that orbits around it called Dimorphos.

As the impact of asteroid Dimorphos nears closer, the point of light will get bigger and eventually detailed asteroids will be visible.

After impact, the feed will turn black – due to a loss of signal. After about 2 minutes, this stream will turn into a replay – showing the final moments leading up to impact.

DART blasted off on the $325 million mission last fall.

The Associated Press and NASA contributed to this story.