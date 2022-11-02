Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack planned to target more politicians

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to target other California and federal politicians.

David DePape was ordered held without bail at arraignment Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court.

His public defender entered a not guilty plea for him.

A court filing says DePape allegedly had other targets, including a local professor and several prominent state and federal politicians.

The filing also says Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious by the hammer attack and awoke in a pool of his own blood. DePape’s public defender promised a “vigorous legal defense.”