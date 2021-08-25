DCSO: Naked fugitive arrested during parking lot drug deal

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Monday night after trying to sell drugs naked in a restaurant parking lot, according to CODE detectives.

Christopher Lee Hughes, 38, was under an ongoing investigation into the importation of controlled substances into the Central Oregon area, said Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp.

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team detectives saw Hughes in the SW Century Dr. and SW Knoll Ave on the westside of Bend and pursued him after confirming he had an outstanding felony parole violation warrant.

Vander Kamp said Hughes pulled into a restaurant parking lot directly next to another car and it appeared that a drug deal was taking place.

Detectives, with the assistance of Bend Police officers, approached the suspicious vehicles.

CODE detectives say that Hughes was naked while sitting in the driver’s seat and possessed a commercial quantity of methamphetamine, packing materials, a scale, brass knuckles, and a bottle of pepper spray.

Hughes was noncompliant with officer commands to exit the vehicle, Vander Kamp said.

He was ultimately removed from his car while naked and dressed by detectives.

The occupants of the second car were detained during the on-scene investigation and released without charges.

Hughes was booked into the Deschutes County Jail and charged with a parole violation, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and felon possession of a restricted weapon.